Gamel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.
Gamel's two-out shot off reliever Brad Boxberger in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as Pittsburgh rallied back from a 3-0 deficit. The 30-year-old has gone 5-for-19 with three extra-base hits, three runs and three RBI in six games since returning from the injured list. Even with Milwaukee bringing a lefty (Eric Lauer) to the hill for Sunday's series finale, the lefty-hitting Gamel will stick in the lineup and bat seventh as Pittsburgh's starting left fielder.