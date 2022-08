Gamel went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Gamel did the majority of his damage on a two-RBI double in the third inning. He has at least one hit in eight of his last nine starts, maintaining a .303 average with five RBI and four runs scored in that span. For the season, Gamel has maintained .243/.335/.374 line across 278 plate appearances.