Gamel went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Red Sox.

Gamel delivered a two-out knock in the fourth inning and has now tallied at least one RBI in seven of his last nine games. He has driven in a total of 12 runs in that span while also scoring twice, though he is hitting just .222 across 36 at-bats. Despite the Pirates primarily turning to youth, Gamel is locked in as the team's primary designated hitter.