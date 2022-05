Gamel went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of runs scored in Friday's loss to the Reds.

Gamel scored all the Pirates' runs in the 8-2 loss. He hit a leadoff shot to open the scoring in the bottom of the first and later singled and scored on a Ke'Bryan Hayes double in the third inning to tie the score at three, but the Reds would eventually pull away. Gamel is now hitting a strong .307/.381/.475 through 32 games.