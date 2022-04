Gamel went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Gamel took Kyle Hendricks deep in the bottom of the first inning, scoring Ke'Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo while giving the Pirates a 3-1 lead. He later walked and then scored on a Kevin Newman triple in the third inning. The long ball and three RBI were his firsts of the season as he's taken over an everyday starting outfielder for the Pirates in 2022.