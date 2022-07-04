Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said he expects Gamel (hamstring) to return from the 10-day injured list during the team's two-game series with the Yankees that begins Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Gamel looks to have made a full recovery from his strained left hamstring after beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on June 23 and going 7-for-31 with two extra-base hits and two walks over his eight games with the affiliate. Prior to landing on the shelf May 29, the lefty-hitting Gamel enjoyed a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching, but he may have to settle for a reserve role upon his return from the IL with the Pirates having since installed rookies Jack Suwinski and Bligh Madris as their full-time starters in the corner outfield.