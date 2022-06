Gamel (hamstring) has not started running and isn't close to returning, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gamel is eligible to return next week, but it sounds like he is closer to week-to-week than day-to-day, according to Mackey. The Pirates have a few promising young outfielders (Jack Suwinski, Cal Mitchell and Travis Swaggerty) getting work in the outfield corners in his absence.