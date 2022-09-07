site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-ben-gamel-not-in-lineup-for-matinee | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Not in lineup for matinee
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gamel isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Gamel started the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a run, two walks and a strikeout. Bryan Reynolds is serving as the designated hitter and batting second during Wednesday's matinee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read