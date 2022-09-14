site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ben Gamel: On bench against southpaw
Gamel isn't starting Wednesday against the Reds.
Gamel started both games of Tuesday's doubleheader and went 3-for-8 with a double and an RBI. Rodolfo Castro will serve as the designated hitter and bat third Wednesday since left-hander Nick Lodolo is starting for Cincinnati.
