Gamel was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left hamstring, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Gamel left Saturday's game against the Padres with what was originally labeled left hamstring discomfort, but it's now been classified as a strain. The 30-year-old is the third starting position player to land on the injured list during the past week for Pittsburgh, with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring) also on the shelf. It's unclear exactly how long Gamel will be sidelined, though assistant general manager Kevan Graves said he's hopeful the outfielder isn't dealing with a long-term concern, per Stumpf.