Gamel went 5-for-8 with a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Gamel hit atop the order in both games and was a driving force behind Pittsburgh's offense. In the first matchup, Gamel tallied a two-RBI triple in the fifth inning. He followed that up with a three-hit performance in the latter contest, and he came around to score on two occasions. It was Gamel's first multi-hit effort since April 21, and he entered Wednesday having gone 5-for-24 with two RBI and two runs scored in his last nine games. Gamel has generally hit fifth in the lineup with righties on the mound this season, though the team has rotated the leadoff spot in recent games.