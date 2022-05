Gamel went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.

The Pirates were unable to generate much production against Joe Musgrove on Sunday, but Gamel had the team's only extra-base hit during the low-scoring matchup. Over his last seven games, the 29-year-old has hit .250 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, two walks and four strikeouts.