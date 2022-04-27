site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Resting against lefty
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The lefty-hitting Gamel will receive a breather with southpaw Aaron Ashby toeing the rubber for Milwaukee. The righty-hitting Jake Marisnick spells Gamel in left field.
