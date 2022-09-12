site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-ben-gamel-sits-against-lefty-852459 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
The lefty-hitting Gamel will retreat to the bench with southpaw Mike Minor taking the hill for Cincinnati. The righty-hitting Diego Castillo will spell Gamel as the Pirates' designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read