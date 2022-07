Gamel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

The lefty-hitting Gamel had been in the lineup in each of the Pirates' last three game, including Sunday and Monday when southpaws were on the mound for the opposition. However, with Pittsburgh facing a third straight lefty (Daniel Castano) on Tuesday, manager Derek Shelton may have decided it was an ideal time to give the veteran a day off. Diego Castillo will replace Gamel in Pittsburgh's outfield.