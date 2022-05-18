site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sitting against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Gamel is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Game is 0-for-13 in his past four games and will take a seat with southpaw Justin Steele pitching Wednesday for Chicago. Jack Suwinski will shift to left field while Diego Castillo starts in right.
