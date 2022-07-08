site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Takes seat Friday
Gamel isn't starting Friday's game against the Brewers.
Gamel is getting a breather after he went 4-for-14 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and four strikeouts over the last four games. Diego Castillo is starting in right field and batting fifth.
