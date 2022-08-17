Gamel went 2-for-4 with one double and three RBI in Tuesday's loss against the Red Sox.

The lefty outfielder provided all the offense for the Pirates Tuesday with a bases clearing double in the bottom of the eighth inning. He now has nine RBI in his last seven games despite hitting just .214 over that stretch. While he has shown mixed results, Gamel is well above league average in average exit velocity, hard hit rate and xBA, so he could hold value down the stretch in deeper formats, especially hitting in the cleanup spot as he did Tuesday.