Cook remains a candidate to win a roster spot to begin the regular season, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Spencer Horwitz's wrist injury has likely opened a roster spot and potential playing time at first base to begin the regular season, with Cook a potential beneficiary. He has only four hits across 25 Grapefruit League at-bats, but his 9:8 K:BB suggests he isn't as overwhelmed as his .160 average suggests. Cook is seemingly competing with Nick Yorke and DJ Stewart for one of the Pirates' final spots on the roster.
More News
-
Pirates' Billy Cook: Additional path to playing time•
-
Pirates' Billy Cook: Chance to earn playing time•
-
Pirates' Billy Cook: Sitting after four straight starts•
-
Pirates' Billy Cook: Slugs first homer in loss•
-
Pirates' Billy Cook: Successful big-league debut•
-
Pirates' Billy Cook: Promoted, starting Sunday•