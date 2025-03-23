Cook was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Cook was in the mix for a role at first base and in the outfield, though he will ultimately begin the season in Indianapolis. He hit only .160 with one extra-base hit across 25 at-bats in Grapefruit League action, but his defensive versatility could earn him a spot in Pittsburgh at some point during the campaign.
