Wilson did not factor into the decision against the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two and walking one over 5.1 innings.

All of Wilson's three runs allowed came on solo shots in the top of sixth inning. The Pirates' offense would come roaring back in the bottom of the inning to help Wilson avoid the loss. He threw 54 of 80 pitches for strikes in the game. The righty has allowed at least one run in each of his appearances since May 10. Since then, he has just one game with fewer than six hits allowed, but has also allowed just ten total walks during that span. Wilson has decreased his ERA in each of his appearances since June 14, and it now sits at 6.20.