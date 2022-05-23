The Pirates optioned Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said that Wilson will continue starting as he heads to Indianapolis, after the 24-year-old right-hander had worked as both a traditional starter and primary pitcher out of the bullpen for Pittsburgh this season. Wilson found little success in either capacity, as he submitted a 7.53 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 28.2 innings before getting demoted. The Pirates called up Roansy Contreras from Triple-A in a corresponding move and could insert him in the rotation as a replacement for Wilson.