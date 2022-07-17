The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who will be making his ninth start of the season with the big club. Over his 11 total appearances in the big leagues this season, Wilson has gone 1-5 with a 6.60 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB across 46.1 innings, so expectations should be tempered as he pitches in one of baseball's least-forgiving environments for pitchers in Coors Field.