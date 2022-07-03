The Pirates optioned Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
Though Wilson was sent back to the minors after striking out four and allowing two earned runs over six innings en route to capturing a win in Saturday's 7-4 triumph over the Brewers, he shouldn't have to wait long before rejoining the big club. According to Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that the demotion won't preclude Wilson from rejoining the big club Thursday, when the Pirates will need to break in a temporary sixth starter for their doubleheader with the Reds.