Wilson didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, working six innings as a bulk reliever and giving up four runs on seven hits, including two home runs. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander entered the game in the second inning after Duane Underwood had spotted New York a 1-0 lead, and Wilson made the hole deeper by coughing up four more runs in the fourth. He's been charged with at least three earned runs in seven of eight appearances since the All-Star break, posting a 5.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 38.2 innings over that stretch.