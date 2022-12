Wilson was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Upon the official announcement of Jarlin Garcia's arrival in Pittsburgh, Wilson was booted from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Garcia. Wilson has put up an ERA north of 5.30 and a 1.40+ WHIP in each of the past two seasons, so the next team to take a chance on him may place him in Triple-A until he shows signs of improvement.