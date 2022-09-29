Wilson allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six across eight scoreless innings Wednesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Wilson turned in his best outing of the season and struck out at least six batters for the first time since May 4 -- a span of 18 appearances. He induced 10 groundball outs and also generated 11 swinging strikes across 90 total pitches. Though he's pitched poorly for most of the season, Wilson owns a 3.90 ERA with a 23:8 K:BB across 30 frames and five starts in September.