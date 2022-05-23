Wilson (0-3) allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two in 1.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals' offense combined to score 18 runs during Sunday's blowout loss, and Wilson was charged with his third loss in his last four starts. He's given up at least three earned runs in each of his last three outings, but Sunday's start was his worst of the year. Since the start of May, the right-hander has posted a 10.80 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in 13.1 innings over four appearances (two starts). Wilson isn't guaranteed to keep his spot in the starting rotation, particularly since the Pirates recalled Roansy Contreras following Sunday's game.