Wilson didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 8-3 victory over Colorado, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Wilson surrendered one run two batters into the game but was able to keep Colorado's offense in check until the fourth inning, when he departed with one out and two on. The bullpen let an inherited runners score, but the 24-year-old's three-start streak of allowing two runs or fewer remains alive. During the stretch, Wilson has pitched to a 2.81 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 16 innings though he owns a poor 6.52 mark in 49.2 innings on the season.