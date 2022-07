Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to serve as the 27th man during Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Wilson will start the second game of Thursday's twin bill and will join the active roster on a temporary basis. The right-hander has struggled over his last five big-league outings, as he posted a 10.89 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 20.2 innings during that time.