Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Wilson served as the 27th man in Thursday's doubleheader and started Game 2, and he took the loss after giving up four runs (one earned) across 6.2 innings. The right-hander has a 6.60 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB over 46.1 frames in the majors this year.
