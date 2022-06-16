The Pirates optioned Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
As expected, Wilson was up with the Pirates for only one day after he was needed to make a spot start in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals. Even though Wilson appeared to make strides over his three starts at Triple-A prior to his call-up, the young right-hander once again struggled in his return to the majors. He covered five innings in the Pirates' 9-1 loss and was blasted for seven earned runs on 10 hits and a walk.