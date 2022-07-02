Wilson (1-4) earned the win during Saturday's 7-4 victory over Milwaukee, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings.

Wilson was far from stellar Saturday as he hit two Brewers in addition to permitting eight hits and a walk ,but was able to limit the damage to just two runs while receiving seven runs of support. The 24-year-old fired 54 of 85 pitches for strikes but recorded just five swinging strikes, though the four strikeouts match his second-best total in seven starts this year. With the solid performance, Wilson will stick in the rotation for at least one more turn with a start scheduled for next weekend against Cincinnati.