Wilson (2-6) allowed a run on four hits and no walks while striking out five in five innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Wilson had one of his best performances of the season Sunday and was rewarded with his first win since July 2. The right-hander has picked up just two wins over 15 appearances (12 starts) this year, but he's been relatively effective since the start of July, posting a 3.34 ERA in 32.1 innings over his last six outings. He projects to make his next start on the road against San Francisco on Friday.