Wilson allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one across 3.1 innings Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Wilson entered the game in the third inning, following JT Brubaker. The former recorded 10 outs with relative ease, but he allowed two hits and a walk prior to departing in the seventh frame, and he was ultimately charged with all three runs. Wilson will conclude the season with an ugly 5.52 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and a 79:32 K:BB across 115.2 innings.