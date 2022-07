Wilson (1-6) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings as the Pirates were downed 4-2 by the Cubs. He struck out two.

The quality start was Wilson's third in four trips to the mound in July, but he's collected a win in only one of them thanks to a lack of run support. The right-hander has a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over that stretch with a 13:2 K:BB through 22 innings, a massive improvement on the 8.29 ERA and 1.84 WHIP he carried into the month.