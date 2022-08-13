Wilson (2-7) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one in 5.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Giants.

Wilson couldn't build off Sunday's strong outing versus the Orioles. Mike Yastrzemski did most of the damage against Wilson, knocking in three of the four runs on his line. The 24-year-old right-hander continues to struggle with consistency, though he's been generally better since the start of July. He has a 5.93 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB through 71.1 innings across 16 appearances (13 starts) this year. Wilson is projected for a home start versus the Red Sox next week.