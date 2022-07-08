Wilson (1-5) took the loss in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds. He was charged with four runs (one earned) on seven hits and zero walks with four strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

The defense let Wilson down and Cincinnati cashed in with a couple additional runs after he exited the game in the seventh. Despite the loss, this goes down as another step in the right direction -- he now has a 2.13 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in his last two starts spanning 12.2 innings. Wilson still has a long way to go (6.60 ERA, 1.68 WHP at the major-league level this season), and he will be headed out as the designated 27th man for this doubleheader, but the right-hander remains in the mix for starts in the second half.