Wilson (3-9) took the loss Saturday versus the Mets. He allowed four runs on four hits, two walks and two hit batters while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Most of the damage came on a second-inning three-run home run by Eduardo Escobar. The Pirates' offense was unable to cover up that mistake, with Wilson taking his first loss in his last four outings. He's given up at least three runs in seven straight appearances, pushing his season ERA to 6.07 with a 1.48 WHIP and 67:26 K:BB through 99.1 innings across 22 appearances (18 starts). Wilson is expected to draw an easier matchup at home against the Cubs next week.