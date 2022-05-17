Wilson allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Wilson entered the game in the first inning with two outs and bases loaded after Dillon Peters was chased early. He didn't fare much better, failing to retire any of the first five batters he faced while also serving up a grand slam to Willson Contreras. The 24-year-old is sporting a 5.67 ERA and a 22:12 K:BB through 27 frames. Wilson is expected to face the Cardinals at home this weekend.