The Pirates acquired Moss and Evan Sisk from the Royals on Thursday in exchange for Bailey Falter, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Moss had a .917 OPS at the Single-A level in his first taste of professional ball in 2024, and he has a .270/.372/.418 slash line in 92 games at the High-A level this year. The 22-year-old isn't a significant prospect but will provide organizational depth at first base for the Pirates.