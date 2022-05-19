Double-A Altoona activated Mlodzinski (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Thursday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The right shoulder injury that kept Mlodzinski on the shelf proved to be a minor concern, as he was sidelined for less than two weeks. For the season, the 23-year-old right-hander has turned in a 4.63 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 23.1 innings at Altoona.
