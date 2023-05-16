Mlodzinski, 24, has worked exclusively out of the bullpen this year for Triple-A Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-2 righty was trending toward a swing man role in the majors, and moving to relief could give him a chance for his stuff to tick up enough to expedite his ascent to the big leagues. Mlodzinski, the No. 31 overall pick in 2020, has a 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 16 innings through 12 appearances.