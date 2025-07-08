The Pirates placed Shugart on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with left knee inflammation.

Shugart pitched Monday for the first time in a week, allowing four earned runs over just 2.2 innings, and he appears to have come away from his latest outing with a knee issue. He'll remain out until at least July 23, and the Pirates will choose to operate with one less man in their bullpen by bringing up Jack Suwinski from Triple-A to provide extra outfield depth.