Shugart (knee) resumed throwing off a mound last Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Shugart had been scheduled to throw a proper bullpen session later in the week, but the Pirates haven't confirmed whether or not that happened. In any event, Shugart seems to be taking steps forward in his recovery from left knee inflammation, but he'll still likely need to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the 15-day injured list.