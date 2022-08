Bolton (illness) was reinstated from Triple-A Altoona's COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday and tossed two innings in his return to action, striking out one while giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks.

Bolton was on the shelf for three and a half weeks before clearing COVID-19-related protocols. Over 17 appearances (10 starts) for Altoona on the season, Bolton has submitted a 2.96 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 48.2 innings.