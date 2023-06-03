site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Cody Bolton: Optioned back to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Pittsburgh optioned Bolton to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Bolton has been lit up for 11 earned runs on 15 hits and nine walks in eight innings of relief this season at the major-league level.
