Joe went 4-for-5 with three doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.

The bottom third of the Pirates' lineup combined to go 10-for-15 in Friday's 13-run onslaught, led by Joe and his three doubles. He scored in the second and fifth innings before knocking an RBI double in the eighth. Joe cracked the starting lineup for the first time since April 2 after seeing just two plate appearances during Pittsburgh's sweep of the Red Sox earlier this week.