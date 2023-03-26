Joe was removed in the sixth inning of Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta after being struck in the hand by a pitch, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Joe reached base twice in his three plate appearances on the day, with the 30-year-old first getting aboard on a base hit in the fourth inning. He was lifted for a pinch runner immediately after getting hit by the pitch, and he'll presumably be examined in the locker room before the Pirates reveal whether his removal was precautionary or the result of any major injury to his hand. Joe is vying for a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster as a short-side platoon option in the corner outfield or at designated hitter or first base.