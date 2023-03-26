Joe is considered day-to-day after he was removed for precautionary reasons in the sixth inning of Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Joe singled and flew out in his two plate appearances before being hit in the hand during his final trip to the dish of the afternoon. Though Joe may be dealing with some residual bruising or soreness to his hand, de los Santos' report suggesting that the 30-year-old's removal was precautionary indicates that he isn't dealing with any sort of structural damage. Joe will look to return to action for at least one of Pirates' final two spring training games Monday or Tuesday to ensure his availability for Opening Day.